MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — There will not be a postseason basketball game played at the WVU Coliseum.

According to a statement from director of athletics Shane Lyons, WVU women’s basketball has declined an invitation to play in the Women’s NIT. The Mountaineers were an automatic qualifier for the event.

“While we appreciate the invitation for our women’s basketball team to participate in the 2022 WNIT, we have made the difficult decision to decline the invite this year,” Lyons said. “Team injuries, along with student-athletes set to enter the transfer portal, have limited our roster availability, and we would not be able to provide a competitive or positive experience for our student-athletes.”

WVU has appeared in the WNIT six times, most recently in 2019. It advanced to the semifinals of the tournament in 2018, losing to Virginia Tech in the round of four.

The season is now effectively over for the Mountaineers (15-15, 7-11), who bowed out of the Big 12 Tournament in the quarterfinals after a loss to Iowa State.

The opening round of the WNIT takes place March 16-18 at campus sites.