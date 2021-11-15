WVU women’s basketball ranks No. 22 in latest AP poll

West Virginia head coach Mike Carey reacts to a play against Baylor in the first half. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune Herald, Pool)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ahead of Tuesday’s season opener, WVU women’s basketball appears at No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25.

Head coach Mike Carey and the Mountaineers were rated at No. 19 in the preseason poll, but dropped three spots in the latest ranking. While many ranked teams have competed in two or more games, West Virginia is the only ranked program that has yet to begin its regular season.

The Mountaineers reached the Big 12 title game last season, losing to Baylor in that contest.

WVU will open its season against Saint Francis (0-2) Tuesday at 7 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.