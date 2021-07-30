WVU women’s basketball reveals nonconference schedule

West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons announced the nonconference matchups for the 2021-22 Mountaineer women’s basketball season on Friday.

The 2021-22 nonconference schedule features six home games, including one exhibition contest, and two trips to early-season tournaments.

“Our nonconference schedule is going to be very good,” WVU coach Mike Carey said. “We’re going to play a number of Power 5 schools in these tournaments when they come out. We’re looking forward to facing some tough competition in the nonconference, which will help prepare us for the Big 12 season.”

The Mountaineers open the season on Thursday, Oct. 28, in an exhibition against West Virginia Tech at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. WVU officially begins the 2021-22 campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when the team welcomes Saint Francis (Pa.) to Morgantown.

West Virginia’s matchup with SFU is the first of three games in six days to tip off the year. WVU follows up its season opener with a pair of home contests against Kennesaw State on Friday, Nov. 19, and Radford on Sunday, Nov. 21.

WVU then embarks on its first road trip of the season from Nov. 26-27, as the Mountaineers travel to St. Petersburg, Florida, for the St. Petersburg Showcase. Opponents and game times for the event will be announced at a later date.

The Mountaineers return home on Tuesday, Dec. 7, to take on Charlotte at the WVU Coliseum, before hitting the road for three of the final four games of the nonconference slate.

WVU begins its road swing on Sunday, Dec. 12, with a matchup against James Madison at Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. West Virginia then travels back to Florida from Dec. 20-21, to compete at the West Palm Beach Invitational. Opponents and game times for the event will be announced at a later date.

After a break for the Christmas holiday, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday, Dec. 29, to close out its nonconference schedule against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Game times, television coverage and ticket information for WVU’s 2021-22 nonconference matchups will be released at a later date. Additionally, West Virginia’s matchup for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge also will be announced in the coming weeks.