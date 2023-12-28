MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 25 WVU women’s basketball team’s 11-0 start is impressive by itself, but the Mountaineers victory margins are also certainly worth noting.

Of the team’s 11 wins, seven came by 25 points or more. The consistently convincing manner of victory has created opportunities for a couple players down the WVU depth chart, namely junior forward Danelle Arigbabu and redshirt sophomore forward Messiah Hunter.

“Danelle and Messiah have made the most [out] of the minutes they have played,” WVU head coach Mark Kellogg said. “[It is] not the perfect situation to be in when you don’t know when you’re number is going to get called, so we just got to keep pushing them, and they got to be ready, and you never know when it’s going to get called.”

Arigbabu (nine minutes) and Hunter (10.1 minutes) are the only two active Mountaineers averaging under 15 minutes of playing time per game, but they have been relatively efficient. The two role players are combining for 5.6 points and 4.4 rebounds per game.

“They have great attitudes,” Kellogg said. “They’re fantastic kids, which everybody is, so that’s probably what keeps them engaged and locked in, but we’re going to need it. We’re going to need Messiah’s versatility at some point, [and with] Danelle’s size, she’s going to have to bang with some bigger post-players in this conference, so we’re going to need both of them again. When that comes? I don’t know all the time, but it’s going to happen.”

Hunter’s nightly minutes’ average is up almost seven minutes from her redshirt freshman season last year at WVU. She broke her previous career high in points (four) with a seven-point showing in WVU’s win over Youngstown State, and she’s been sent to the free-throw line (7-of-12 on the season) in each of her last three appearances.

A former member of Germany’s U17 national team, Arigbabu averaged just over eight points and six rebounds per game in two seasons in junior college at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in her freshman and sophomore seasons. She’s scored a season-high total of nine points twice this season (Charlotte, Niagara), and she’s recorded baskets in five of the eight games she earned minutes.

“This is my first time competing at this level, and I’m more than excited,” she said. “I’ve been waiting to compete at this level, and all the advice from the girls [helps]. Obviously, [to] compete, be tough and the rest will come. I have great teammates [and] great coaches that will guide me through it, so I’m looking forward to it.”

WVU’s nonconference play is now over, and it couldn’t have gone much better. As the opponents start to become more intimidating with Big 12 play on the horizon, Arigbabu and Hunter might see their playing time go down, but they’ve certainly proved their worth during the season’s first 11 games.

“I tell them [that] we’re an injury away from those roles all going up in smoke and it all changing,” Kellogg said. “So, they just got to stay ready, and they’ve done a good job of that up to date.”