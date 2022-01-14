WVU women’s hoops at No. 13 Texas: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

Mike Carey coaches his WVU women’s basketball team in the third quarter against Texas Tech against Jan. 12, 2022. The Mountaineers defeated the Red Raiders 64-53 in Morgantown for their first win in the Big 12. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

West Virginia women’s hoops hits the road for its second Big 12 road trip of the season when it faces No. 13 Texas in Austin.

Here’s everything you need to know about the league clash:

West Virginia (8-5, 1-2) at No. 13 Texas (11-3, 1-2) game information

Date: Jan. 15, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Erwin Events Center in Austin, Texas

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: Texas leads 10-13 since 2012

Last meeting: No. 18 West Virginia 81, Texas 75 at the Erwin Events Center on Feb. 6, 2021

Matchup preview

The Longhorns stand in front of the Mountaineers as WVU’s first ranked opponent of the season, and the clash goes down after Mike Carey’s squad earned its first Big 12 win of the season over Texas Tech. Getting a second will be difficult, as Texas boasts the largest margin of victory in the conference, winning its games by an average of 22.1 points.

The Longhorns have the third-best offense in the Big 12, spearheaded by a quartet of double-digit scorers. Leading the pack is junior guard Aaliyah Matharu, the fourth-most efficient scorer in the league, scoring 15.2 points with a 47-percent field goal rate.

WVU will aim at putting four full quarters of a basketball game together in Austin — a point of struggle for the squad so far. Generally, these issues have surfaced in the third quarter, as the Mountaineers have lost halftime leads in the periods that follow.

Kirsten “KK” Deans has been WVU’s most consistent player throughout the season. She leads the team with 15.2 points per game, while also providing support on defense.