For the 20th time in program history, Mike Carey’s squad will return to the postseason. West Virginia is one of 30 automatic qualifiers for the WNIT. The Mountaineers are 15-15 on the year after bowing out in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

This marks the seventh WNIT appearance in program history and the first since 2018-19.

WVU will learn its opponent and venue when the full 64-team team bracket is revealed on Monday at 2 p.m. ET.

The opening round of the WNIT will take place March 16-18, round two from 19-22 while the third round will be held 23-26. The quarterfinals roll on March 26-28 with the semifinals taking place over the following two days. The champion will be crowned on April 2.

Here’s a full look at the automatic qualifiers:

Boston College (19-11), Atlantic Coast

Campbell (23-7), Big South

Columbia (22-6), Ivy

Drexel (26-5), Colonial

Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), Northeast

Grand Canyon (22-9), Western Athletic

Holy Cross (20-10), Patriot

Houston Baptist (16-10), Southland

Idaho State (19-11), Big Sky

Jacksonville State (24-7), Atlantic Sun

Louisiana Tech (21-11), Conference USA

Maine (20-11), America East

Marquette (21-10), Big East

Missouri (18-12), Southeastern

New Mexico (24-9), Mountain West

Norfolk State (17-11), Mid-Eastern Athletic

Quinnipiac (20-11), Metro Atlantic Athletic

Rhode Island (22-6), Atlantic 10

San Francisco (16-11), West Coast

South Dakota State (23-9), Summit

Southern Illinois (21-9), Missouri Valley

Tennessee Tech (20-10), Ohio Valley

Toledo (26-5), Mid-American

Troy (24-8), Sun Belt

Tulane (20-9), American

UC Irvine (21-11), Big West

UCLA (14-12), Pac-12

West Virginia (15-15), Big 12

Wofford (17-13), Southern

Youngstown State (24-6), Horizon