WVU women’s hoops holds on to beat Oklahoma State

Esmery Martinez confers with a teammate during her WVU women’s basketball team’s 64-53 victory over Texas Tech at the WVU Coliseum on Jan. 12, 2022. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

West Virginia women’s basketball staved off a late comeback from the Oklahoma State Cowgirls to take a 61-57 victory in Stillwater on Saturday.

The Mountaineers survived their trip to Gallagher-Iba Arena behind two big performances from guard KK Deans and forward Esmery Martinez. Deans notched 20 points to lead WVU in points, while Martinez notched her sixth double-double of the season with 13 points an 18 rebounds.

WVU got out to a massive lead in the opening period after a 23-point run over the course of six minutes. By the end of the first quarter, WVU led by 15

Oklahoma State chipped a couple of points off its deficit in the second quarter while neither team could find offensive footing. WVU and OSU combined to shoot 22.2 percent in the second quarter, while they also gave up 11 turnovers.

The Cowgirls started threatening the lead in the third, as they opened with an 11-1 run to cut the game to within a possession for the first time since the first three minutes of the game. WVU responded with a 10-point swing to get back out in front by double-digits, but Oklahoma State wasn’t quite finished.

OSU got even closer in the fourth quarter, getting within a point of the Mountaineers with 1:37 to go. They couldn’t fully close the gap, however, as WVU held on to win.

Lexy Keys led the Cowgirls with 22 points on 6-of-20 shooting for the day, adding a pair of three-pointers. She also grabbed eight rebounds and dished two assists. Taylen Collins added 12 points and eight rebounds for OSU.

Madisen Smith struggled offensively, making one of her eight attempts from the field — but she did give out seven assists.

WVU improves to 9-7 on the season and 2-4 in the Big 12 conference with the victory. Oklahoma State slips to 6-10 overall and 1-6 in the league.

The Mountaineers next hit the floor on Tuesday when they host TCU at 7 p.m. ET.