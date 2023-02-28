MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Coach P’s crew plays its final home game of the regular season Wednesday evening, as the Mountaineers entertain the visiting Cowgirls of Oklahoma State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

Oklahoma State at West Virginia game information

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum, Morgantown, West Virginia

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: West Virginia leads all-time series 14-11 since 1999

Last meeting: OK State defeated WVU 76-65 on Feb. 7, 2023

OSU at WVU matchup preview

Winners of three of their last five, West Virginia (17-10, 8-8 Big 12) hosts Oklahoma State Wednesday evening inside the WVU Coliseum. The matchup marks the final scheduled home game for the program this season.

A win Wednesday would bolster the Mountaineers’ postseason resume. Currently projected as one of the “First Four Out” teams, WVU is squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Coach P’s crew and Oklahoma State (20-8, 10-6 Big 12) battled in Stillwater on February 7. The Cowgirls bested the Mountaineers by 12 points as five OK State players scored in double-figures. That snapped a four-game winning streak by the Mountaineers in the series dating back to 2021.

The Cowgirls have not won in Morgantown since January 2022.

Oklahoma State lost on Sunday, which ended a six-game winning streak. The Cowgirls are led in scoring by Naomie Alnatas, who averages 14 points per game. OK State is the second-best scoring team in the Big 12, and the most efficient shooting team in the conference, both overall and from three-point range.