MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s soccer team solidified some firepower on offense Thursday morning, and it also received some help on the back end with another pair of signings Thursday afternoon.

WVU announced the signings of LSU transfer goalkeeper Bailey Herfurth and Portland transfer defender Roxanne Vilain Thursday afternoon on social media.

Herfurth joins the Mountaineers after spending two seasons, including one redshirt year, at LSU. Her first collegiate start came in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament in which she allowed two goals and recorded four saves in a 2-1 loss to Memphis. Prior to LSU, she started three seasons in net playing high school soccer for IMG Academy.

Vilain also redshirted in 2022 after sitting out the season with an injury. She appeared in five games for the Pilots this past season.

The Mountaineers held their own in the middle of Big 12 defensive standings in 2023. They were the No. 7 team in the conference in average scoring-defense with opponents scoring 1.32 goals per game against WVU.

WVU goalkeepers, led by senior Kayza Massey, tallied the third fewest saves (61) and saves per game (3.21) in the conference.

Nikki Izzo-Brown’s WVU women’s soccer team finished fifth in the Big 12 this season with a 5-3-2 record in Big 12 play, but they missed out on an NCAA Tournament berth. The Mountaineers ended the season with a 7-8-4 record.