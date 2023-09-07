MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown wanted a 2-1 victory on Thursday night against Auburn.

Usually coaches won’t be that transparent in their game-to-game goals. However, this game was different. She wanted more than just a win.

She also wanted to see her daughter Sammie – a midfielder for the Tigers – score a goal.

While her hopes didn’t come to fruition, neither the WVU nor the Auburn side of the Brown battle will have bragging rights this year. The Mountaineers (2-4-1) and Tigers (4-1-2) finished their match Thursday in a 1-1 draw.

The game was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. local time due to lightning after being originally scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, though the rain could not be completely avoided. Already playing on a slick field from pregame showers, heavy rained resumed for the first 10 minutes of the second half.

With the precipitation pouring at its mightiest level of the night, WVU forward Taylor White blasted home a rebound in the Auburn circle to break a 0-0 tie for a 1-0 Mountaineer lead in the 52nd minute.

Auburn did not take long to retaliate. In the 66th minute, Auburn midfielder Sydney Richards fired a ball off the crossbar. The ball bounced favorably out of the WVU box, but following a quick takeaway, Richards found the back of the net off another rebound to knot things at 1-1.

The initial feed to Richards came off the foot of Brown, Izzo-Brown’s daughter.

Both teams battled for the remaining 20-plus minutes, and both had opportunities in the opponent’s zone. White almost recorded her second goal of the night with a backwards heel deflection off a cross that just missed wide of the Auburn net.

WVU also defended a free kick from Auburn within 30 yards of the goal with under three minutes to play. The Tigers drew up a play from the right wing, but they did not record a shot on goal.

WVU goalkeeper Kayza Massey had four saves on the night.

WVU is back at DIck Dlesk Soccer Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday for a matchup against Villanova (0-2-1).