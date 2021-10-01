WVU women’s soccer match vs. Oklahoma moved to Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s soccer team’s match against Oklahoma has been rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 2, with kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium set for 12 p.m. ET.

The match, originally tabbed for Friday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., was rescheduled due to weather issues delaying the Sooners’ departure from Norman.

Admission to the contest is free, and the concession stands will not be open. Fans are permitted to bring their own bottled water in a sealed container.

Fans who purchased tickets for the original date can exchange their tickets for use at a future contest or call the Mountaineer Ticket Office for a full refund.