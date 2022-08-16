For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference.

The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.

TCU was tabbed the league favorite, earning 78 points and seven first-place votes as the Horned Frogs look to defend their title. The Horned Frogs also earned the seventh spot in the United Soccer Coaches’ preseason poll and are the only Big 12 team to earn a ranking.

Texas, which the Horned Frogs defeated to take the league championship, was selected third in the Big 12 preseason poll. The Longhorns earned 66 points and a single first-place vote.

Texas Tech (53 points) and Oklahoma State (49) occupy the fourth and fifth spots in the poll.

WVU looks to improve on its 10-5-5 record from 2021 as well as its 3-3-3 conference mark. The season kicks off on Thursday when the Mountaineers host Indiana at 7 p.m. ET.