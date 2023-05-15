MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, along with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2023 Big 12 women’s soccer schedule.

The Mountaineers’ 2023 conference slate features one first-time opponent, as well as a pair of foes WVU has not faced in over 10 years as BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF join the conference this season. In the four teams’ inaugural season in the league, WVU will square off against Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. For the first time, West Virginia will not compete against every Big 12 team, with only 10 conference games being played this season.

WVU opens its conference campaign as the reigning Big 12 Tournament champion against newcomer UCF on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m. ET, in Orlando, Florida. The two teams are set to meet for just the third time in program history and the first time since 1999.

The Mountaineers’ home Big 12 schedule begins on Thursday, Sept. 21, when Iowa State comes to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown, set for 7 p.m. On Sunday, Sept. 24, TCU arrives for an afternoon tilt at 1 p.m.

West Virginia then departs for a two-game road swing in the Lonestar State. The weekend’s action begins at Texas on Thursday, Sept. 28, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. in Austin. The Mountaineers then travel to Houston to face the Cougars for the first time in program history on Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.

WVU then hosts its final full weekend of Big 12 action at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium, beginning with a contest against Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., and concluding with a matchup against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m.

The Mountaineers’ final road trip of the regular season consists of a two-game swing through Kansas, first traveling to Manhattan to take on Kansas State on Thursday, Oct. 12, at 8 p.m., before concluding the road portion of the schedule at Kansas on Sunday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., in Lawrence.

West Virginia caps the regular season at home on Monday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m., playing host to Cincinnati on Senior Night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The Mountaineers and Bearcats will meet for the third time in program history and the first time since 2010.

The squad will look to defend its 2022 Big 12 Championship title beginning on Oct. 28, at the 2023 Big 12 Championship in Round Rock, Texas. This year’s tournament will feature a new format, as 10 teams will vie for the 2023 crown in a single-elimination bracket.

WVU’s nonconference schedule, as well as information about tickets for the 2023 home slate, will be announced at a later date.

The Mountaineers are coming off their 27th season of competition in 2022 with an overall record of 11-5-7, including a 4-1-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play in 2023. West Virginia secured its 18th conference title after winning the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, marking its 10th Big 12 title all time. WVU earned the Big 12’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round in its 22nd tournament appearance. Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown led the squad to its 23rd consecutive season with 10 wins or more, as she has never had a losing season as the program’s only head coach.



All dates, times and locations are subject to change.