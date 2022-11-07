MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After missing the NCAA Tournament last season — and ending its lengthy streak of consecutive appearances — WVU women’s soccer is back in the field of 64.

West Virginia will face Virginia Tech in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The match is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

The Mountaineers claimed a No. 7 national seed, meaning they earned the right to host that first round match at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The Mountaineers will entertain Virginia Tech! #WVU earns a negational seed, and will host Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA W Soccer Tournament. #HailWV #Big12SOC @wvuwomenssoccer pic.twitter.com/vGLwQQ4ZbB — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) November 7, 2022

The Mountaineers and Hokies have a lot of history in women’s soccer, including postseason meetings.

The series is evenly split at 3-3-0. WVU won the first three meetings in 1999, 2000 and 2002, but the Hokies have won the three most recent contests.

Notably, the Hokies are 2-0 against West Virginia in the NCAA Tournament. In 2011, Virginia Tech defeated WVU 1-0 at Dick Dlesk Stadium in the first round of the national tournament. Two years later, VT eliminated WVU in the second round of the tournament with a 1-0 win in Blacksburg.

The Hokies also defeated West Virginia in 2015 at the Indiana Tournament, the most recent meeting between the two programs.

The Mountaineers automatically qualified for the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big 12 Championship title. Jordan Brewster’s incredible free kick goal in extra time lifted WVU to a 1-0 win over TCU in the conference final.

WVU has now won the Big 12 tournament title five times since joining the league in 2012. Five Mountaineers were named to the Big 12 All-Tournament Team roster.

West Virginia has now qualified for the NCAA Tournament in women’s soccer in 22 of the last 23 seasons.