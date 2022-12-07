Madisen Smith (30) looking to pass the ball in game against Delaware State (Photo: Jamie Green/Gold and Blue Nation)

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team concludes its three-game homestand on Thursday, Dec. 8, as the Mountaineers welcome Robert Morris to Morgantown.

Tipoff against the Colonials is set for 7 p.m. ET, inside the WVU Coliseum, with gates opening at 6 p.m. Thursday’s contest against RMU will be broadcast live on the Mountaineer Sports Network, including 100.9 WSZT-FM, with Andrew Caridi and John Antonik on the call. Fans also can listen to the game on the Varsity Network App.

Additionally, the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now, with Nick Farrell and Warren Baker on the call. Live stats and game notes are available on WVUsports.com.

Tickets for Thursday’s contest can be purchased at WVUGAME.com or by visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located inside the Gold Gate of the WVU Coliseum. Additionally, Thursday’s game is Dollar Night, with all tickets and select concession available for just $1.

Thursday’s game also is WVU’s Ugly Sweater Holiday Game, as all fans are welcome to celebrate the holiday season with the Mountaineers.

West Virginia and Robert Morris meet for the 19th time on Thursday. WVU is 17-1 all-time against RMU and has won the last nine meetings against the Colonials.

In their last meeting, the Mountaineers defeated the Colonials, 80-54, on Nov. 30, 2005, inside the WVU Coliseum. Robert Morris’ only win over West Virginia came on Dec. 8, 1994 – an 88-80, overtime win at the Sewall Center in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

West Virginia is 37-11 all-time against current members of the Horizon League.

Robert Morris enters Thursday’s contest following a 69-54 loss to Northern Kentucky on Dec. 4, in Highland Heights, Kentucky.

The Colonials are led by Phoenix Gedeon, who leads the squad in scoring, at 13.5 points per game, and rebounding, at 8.1 boards per game. Danielle Vuletich is second on the team in scoring, at 9.3 points per game, and is shooting 28-of-56 (50%) from the field this season.

As a team, Robert Morris is averaging 64.8 points per game and is shooting 37.1% from the floor, including 31.4% from 3-point range.

RMU is led by seventh-year coach Charlie Buscaglia, who is 115-67 during his tenure in Moon Township.

Last time out, WVU defeated Delaware State, 63-47, in Morgantown. The Mountaineers were led by fifth-year senior guard Madisen Smith, who tied her career high with 24 points.

Smith now has 991 career points and needs nine tallies to reach 1,000. She is seeking to become the 39th 1,000-point scorer in program history.

The Greenville, South Carolina, native has now tallied at least 20 points in each of the last two games and is averaging 15.1 points per game. She is joined in double figures this season by sophomore guard JJ Quinerly (10.4).

Redshirt sophomore guard Kyah Watson continues to lead the nation in assist/turnover ratio at 11.50. She has a team-high 23 assists and just two turnovers this season.

As a team, West Virginia leads the Big 12 Conference in scoring defense (49.4), steals per game (13.1), turnover margin (12.14) and turnovers forced per game (26.00).