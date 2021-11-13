WVU wrestling drops home opener to No. 17 Oklahoma

For the first time since Jan. 31, 820 fans entered the WVU Coliseum for the West Virginia University wrestling team’s home opener against No. 17 Oklahoma on Saturday. WVU fell to OU by a final score of 28-10 to open Big 12 competition.

“I thought that we fought pretty hard, they (Oklahoma) have a solid team, so we have to get a little bit better and get healthy,” fourth-year head coach Tim Flynn said.

The Mountaineer’s (0-1, 0-1 Big 12) found themselves down 20-0 midway through the dual as the Sooners (1-0, 1-0 Big 12) recorded five-straight wins, including two major decisions and a pin.

Sophomore Peyton Hall halted the Sooner’s run with a 10-1 major decision over junior Troy Mantanona at 165 pounds. The sophomore caught the junior’s leg, knocked him down, and then pursued him for the takedown as Mantanona tried to regroup. Hall continued by rolling him over to gain a near fall and hold a 4-0 lead heading into the second period. After registering two points for a reversal and upping his lead to six, the nationally ranked Mountaineer tallied four more points in the third (takedown, penalty point, and riding time) on his way to a nine-point victory.

Redshirt sophomores Anthony Carman (184) and Michael Wolfgram (HWT) also earned their first dual victories of the season. Carman blanked redshirt sophomore Carson Berryhill 5-0 at 184 pounds, while Wolfgram edged No.17/22 Josh Heindselman for the 3-2 decision. Wolfgram escaped the redshirt sophomore in period two and then took down the big man in the third to close out the day.

Sophomore Dennis Robin battled HM/27 Anthony Mantanona to the very last second in the 174-pound bout. After starting the third period down four, Robin turned a reversal into a near fall to knot the match up at 5-5. Mantanona escaped from Robin’s hold before the clock ran down to seal the 6-5 decision. Freshman Garett Lautzenheiser made his dual and Coliseum debut, falling to No. 10/9 Anthony Madrigal by an 8-0 major decision.

“There’s this sense of urgency to get better now. You see that you wrestled at Clarion, you wrestled here, and now there’s that urgency. It’s like hey I know what I need to work on, and I have to fix it by Friday,” coach Flynn concluded.

Next up, the Mountaineers head to North Carolina for a pair of weekend duals against Davidson on Friday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m. ET, and No. 5 NC State on Sunday, Nov. 21, at 1 p.m. ET.

Match Results

125: 22/24 Joey Prata (OU) dec. Colton Drousias (WVU), 3-0

133: 10/9 Tony Madrigal (OU) major dec. Garett Lautzenheiser (WVU), 8-0

141: Jacob Butler (OU) major dec. Lucas Seibert (WVU), 17-6

149: 18/16 Mitch Moore (OU) wins by fall Jeffrey Boyd (WVU), F :58

157: 18/13 Justin Thomas (OU) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 5-3

165: 14/16 Peyton Hall (WVU) major dec. Troy Mantanona (OU), 10-1

174: HM/27 Anthony Mantanona (OU) dec. Dennis Robin (WVU), 6-5

184: Anthony Carman (WVU) dec. Carson Berryhill (OU), 5-0

197: 6/9 Jake Woodley (OU) tech. fall Jackson Moomau (OU), T 4:19

HWT: Michael Wolfgram (WVU) dec. 17/22 Josh Heindselman (OU), 3-2



Team Rankings: NWCA

Individual Rankings: FloWrestling/InterMat