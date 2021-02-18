WVU wrestling vs. Iowa State canceled

Gold and Blue Nation

by: Amy Salvatore, WVU Athletics

Photo courtesy WVU Athletics

In accordance with the Big 12 Conference wrestling interruption guidelines, the wrestling match between West Virginia and Iowa State on Friday, Feb. 19, has been canceled.

Fans who purchased tickets for the matchup against Iowa State will receive a refund in the coming week through the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Looking ahead, West Virginia travels to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the 2021 Big 12 Wrestling Championship on March 6-7. The 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships will take place on March 18-20, in St. Louis, Missouri.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

