ROUND ROCK, Texas – The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team vies for its fifth Big 12 Championship title, as it prepares to take on No. 2-seed TCU in the Big 12 Championship Final on Sunday, Nov. 6. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. ET, at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

Sunday’s match will be broadcast live on ESPNU, with Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp on the call. Live stats also are available at StatBroadcast.com.

The Mountaineers hold a 16-3-3 mark all-time in Big 12 Championship play, with their most recent tournament title coming in 2018 with a 3-0 win over Baylor on Nov. 3. West Virginia is set to make its fifth appearance in the Big 12 Finals all time, as it is undefeated in the championship game. The Mountaineers secured their spot in this year’s championship final after earning a 1-0 win over No. 1-seed Texas in the semifinals on Nov. 3.

Fifth-year senior forward Lauren Segalla’s fifth goal of the season was the difference, as WVU rode a 1-0 lead into the locker room and held the difference until the final buzzer. Despite the score line, UT led the way in shots, 12-7, and shots on goal, 5-3. West Virginia earned four corner kicks, all in the first half, while Texas tallied five, four of which came in the second half.

Segalla is the program’s all-time leader in career games played, making her 100th career appearance in the Big 12 Quarterfinals against Oklahoma State. Additionally, fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster made her 96th career start against Kansas State on Oct. 27, breaking the program record in the category.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey ranks first in the Big 12 Conference in goalie minutes played (1800.0) and third in the league with eight shutouts on the year. Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran is third in the Big 12 in assists per game (0.37) and total assists (7).

Sunday’s match marks the 16th meeting all-time between West Virginia and TCU, as the Mountaineers hold a 9-3-3 lead in the series. The two squads have met four times in the Big 12 Conference Tournament Final, as WVU holds a 2-1-1 record in the championship. Of note, WVU earned its third Big 12 Tournament title with a 3-2 OT victory over TCU in 2016.

WVU and TCU will meet for the second time this season, after playing to a 1-1 draw in Fort Worth in the first matchup on Oct. 6. The Horned Frogs scored first, but the Mountaineers drew level after a TCU own goal in the second half.

Eric Bell is in his 11th season at the helm of the TCU’s women’s soccer program, leading the team to six consecutive NCAA Tournaments since 2016. Bell was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season in 2021, after he led the program to a Sweet Sixteen appearance and a top-10 ranking at season’s end. The Horned Frogs are 12-3-5 this season, after tallying a 3-0 win over No. 6-seed Oklahoma in the Big 12 Semifinals on Nov. 3, to earn a spot in the championship final.

Fifth-year senior forward Messiah Bright leads the Horned Frogs in goals (11), points (25) and shots (74), while senior midfielder Gracie Brian and freshman forward Seven Castain lead the team with four assists on the year. Junior Lauren Kellett is the starting goalkeeper for the Horned Frogs. Starting 19 games, Kellett has 58 saves and a 0.806 save percentage.