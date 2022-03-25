Small ball wins the day again at Wagener Field.

West Virginia needed just eight hits to score a baker’s dozen on Saturday, closing out its first sweep of the season with a 13-2 win over Youngstown State. Instead of their bats, the Mountaineers got it done in the field, stealing a season-high 11 bases and capitalizing on five Penguin errors for their second-highest run total of the game.

JJ Wetherholt and Victor Scott II had the bulk of those steals, nabbing four each, while the former led the team with four RBIs. Wetherholt, the freshman third baseman, logged a pair of hits and a double in the winning effort, as part of a big Saturday for WVU’s first-year sluggers.

“It’s what the guys are, we’ve got a lot of speed guys….We’ve got guys that can hit it out obviously, but that’s not our goal,” Wetherholt said. “It’s just see pitches, get on base, steal a bag, take one for the team, do whatever you can to help the guys win.”

Scott II and Wetherholt were each one steal shy of the program record, when Babe Barna stole five bases against St. Vincent in 1937.

“This was one of those games that you could tell early on that we were going to steal some bags,” Wetherholt said. “We were catching the guy’s looks, how many looks he was going, so we were able to steal third and then we were getting good jumps off first, so we were just trying to keep that pace going.”

Wetherholt scored the first run of the game in the first inning from third base after YSU catcher Ian Francis attempted to catch a stealing Scott. He missed the throw, leaving home plate wide open for a score. Scott made it to third base, then scored just pitches later on a sacrifice fly by Grant Hussey.

Hussey’s RBI raised his season total to 19, passing Scott II as the team’s RBI leader. Wetherholt’s big sixth inning drew awfully close, however, with a big sixth inning.

Youngstown State scored its only two runs in the sixth, but with WVU already comfortably in the lead, the game got out of hand in the bottom of the inning. Wetherholt again started the scoring with a 3-RBI double, which opened the scoring for a 7-run inning for WVU. Wetherholt

That solidified the victory for Jacob Watters (2-1, 2.25 ERA) in his second start for WVU. He worked for five hitless, scoreless innings, striking out five and walking five — a performance good enough to establish his spot in the starting rotation.

Zach Ottinger relieved Watters in the sixth and worked for a frame, allowing the Penguins’ only two hits and runs of the game.

Matt Brosky (2-3, 1.86 ERA) took the loss for the Penguins after just 2.2 innings of work. He allowed six runs, only two of which were earned due to the mercy of his defense’s five errors, along with three hits.

West Virginia earns a crucial sweep to improve its season record to 13-8 before an important week in the season — the Mountaineers travel to Marshall on Tuesday for a rivalry clash, then turn their attention to Big 12 play when they travel to TCU its first three-game road trip in the league.

That will be a big test for the Mountaineers, who have been led by youthful players on offense while struggling to find consistency on the pitcher’s mound. The 19th-ranked Horned Frogs, holding a 15-5 record with an undefeated mark at home, will likely be the toughest opponent of the 2022 campaign to date.

“Big 12 teams are some of the best in the nation, it’s going to get harder. There’s nothing easier from now on,” Hussey said. “Everybody on the team will have to take a little bit of a step up and know what’s coming.”

The Penguins fall to 9-14 after the sweep.

WVU’s rivalry clash with the Thundering Herd is set to begin Tuesday at 3 p.m. at he Kennedy Center YMCA in Huntington, West Virginia.