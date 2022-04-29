14 of the 25 draft picks WVU has produced since joining the Big 12 have come on offense. The Mountaineers officially became members of the league in 2012 and have sent a number of players from that period to the league active in the National Football League, especially upfront.

In case you missed it during the first round, we took a look at all of WVU’s top defensive picks in the pros.

In no particular order, here’s a closer look at some of the most productive WVU offensive draftees from the Big 12 Conference era. This list is based on NFL stats and longevity in the league:

Geno Smith, QB (2014 – Jets, Round 2, 39th overall)

Smith was the 39th pick in the 2013 draft, was selected by the Jets and spent four seasons in the organization.

His first two saw the most production. In 16 games as a rookie, Smith threw for 3,046 yards, 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The following year it was 2,525 yards for 13 TDs and 13 picks over 14 games. He only played in three combined games over his final two years as a Jet.

Smith spent the 2017 season with the Giants where he appeared in two games and had a one-year stint with the Chargers afterward.

He was picked up by the Seahawks in 2019 and just re-signed with the team. Last season saw his most action in Seattle. Through four games, he finished with 702 yards and five touchdowns. He made three consecutive starts as Russell Wilson recovered from his injury. It marked his first in a starting role since 2017.

With Wilson now in Denver, Smith will compete for Seattle’s starting job with Drew Lock and Jacob Eason. The former Mountaineer signed a one-year deal in April.

Tavon Austin, WR (2013 – Rams, Round 1, 8th overall)

Austin was the first Mountaineer from the Big 12 era to be a first-round pick. He was selected No. 8 overall by the St. Louis Rams.

In his rookie season, Austin appeared in 13 games and caught 40 passes for 418 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also caught the longest pass of his NFL career that year for 81 yards, while seeing some real success on special teams. The following year, Austin reeled in 31 catches for 242 yards. In 2015, he improved and caught 52 passes for 473 yards to go along with 434 rushing yards and four additional scores.

The Rams relocated to Los Angeles in 2015 and that’s where Austin spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons. His first in the new home city saw a career-high 509 yards and three scores, but his action was limited the next season.

Austin was picked up by the Cowboys in 2018 and spent two seasons in Dallas. He appears in a combed 20 games and caught three TD passes during that time.

After spending 2020 with the Packers, Austin played his ninth season in the league with the Jaguars where he caught 24 passes for 213 yards and a score.

Over those nine years, Austin has amassed 2,239 yards on 244 catches for 16 TDs. He has also rushed for 1,361 yards and 10 trips to the end zone.

Mark Glowinski, G (2015 – Seahawks, Round 4, 134th overall)

Glowinski was selected by the Seahawks in the fourth round of the 2015 draft and that’s where he spent his first two seasons in the league. He played in 16 combined games.

He was picked up by Indianapolis in 2017 and remained with the organization through the 2021 season. He started 55 of the 59 games he played as a Colt.

Glowinski signed with the New York Giants as a free agent in March, inking a deal that is worth a reported $20 million over three years.

Colton McKivitz, T (2020 – 49ers, Round 5, 153rd overall)

McKivitz is WVU’s most recent offensive player to get drafted. He was selected with the 153rd pick in the 2020 NFL draft by the 49ers.

He started three games in 2020 and played primarily on the field goal unit. The Jacobsburg, Ohio native did see some action in the Playoffs, appearing in two games and playing four snaps on offense.

As a senior, McKivitz was named the Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year.

Yodny Cajuste, T (2019 – Patriots, Round 3, 101st overall)

Cajuste has been in New England since he was drafted in 2019. He was the 101st overall pick that year.

The offensive lineman did not play in 2019 or 2020 due to injuries. He saw action in seven games and made two starts in October.

Kevin White, WR (2015 – Bears, Round 1, 7th overall)

White’s NFL career has been plagued with injuries but as WVU’s highest draft pick from the Big 12 era, he’ll earn a spot on the honorable mention list. In 2015, the wide receiver went No. 7 overall to the Chicago Bears.

His rookie season couldn’t have had a more unfortunate start as he suffered an injury in OTAs just a few weeks after he was drafted. The surgery kept him on the sideline for all of 2015.

The following year, he made it four weeks into the regular season before another season-ending injury occurred. In 2017, he was injured in the 4th quarter of the Bears’ season opener.

In 2019, White signed with Arizona, but his bad luck with injuries resurfaced in training camp. He saw limited action with the 49ers in 2020 and six games with the Saints last season.

White has played in 17 NFL games with five starts and has caught 25 receptions for 285 yards.