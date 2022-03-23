MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the first time in program history the doubles pair of freshman Camilla Bossi and junior Ting-Pei Chang of the West Virginia University tennis team made their debut at No. 42 on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) doubles rankings, as announced on Wednesday.

Bossi and Chang enter the rankings after topping then-No. 5 pair Mel Krywoj and Alicia Herrero, 6-4, from then-No. 26 Baylor on March 20. The pair currently leads the team with an 8-2 record this spring. Of note, their only losses have come from two ranked opponents, including No. 41 Iuliia Bryzgalova and Marija Curnic from Penn on March 5, and No. 50 Kylie Collins and Charlotte Chavatipon from Texas on March 18.

“Camilla and Pei are helping establish this program and breaking glass ceilings for our team this week,” Mountaineer coach Miha Lisac said. “This is a program first for us, and we are all very happy to see the fruits of their labor. They’ve put in a lot of work this year, and we can’t to see where they go from here.”

Next up, the Mountaineers travel to Texas for a pair of dual matches, from March 25-27. The road swing begins in Fort Worth, as WVU is set to play TCU on Friday, March 25. First serve is set for 2:30 p.m. ET, at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. Following competition against the Horned Frogs, West Virginia wraps up its weekend in the Lone Star State with a matchup against No. 34 Texas Tech on Sunday, March 27, in Lubbock. First serve against the Red Raiders is set for 12 p.m., at the McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock