WVU’s McCabe wins Big 12 cross country title

After running 6,000 meters, less than a second separated the top two competitors at the Big 12 Cross Country Championship.

With a time of 20:44.2, West Virginia’s Ceili McCabe edged Iowa State’s Cailie Logue (20:45.0) to claim the conference cross country title Friday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

McCabe’s hot streak continues this fall after she advanced to the national championship heat in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships. McCabe, who is in her sophomore year, set the program record in the steeplechase last spring.

As a team, West Virginia placed third at the Big 12 Championship meet. Oklahoma State claimed the team title, while Iowa State placed second.