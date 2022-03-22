The spring season is full of opportunities for the WVU football program, but even more so for its quarterbacks. Neal Brown has made it clear there will be no starter named at the position anytime soon.

March and April will be focused solely on development with all three candidates — redshirt sophomore Garrett Greene, redshirt freshman Will “Goose” Crowder and true freshman Nicco Marchiol. WVU finds itself in a unique situation with three competitors instead of the typical two, but there is a system in place to ensure each player gets equal reps over 14 practices.

The rotation throughout the day will be based on age, oldest to youngest, and that sequence will also determine who gets the first set of reps on a training day. As the oldest of the three, Greene was up first on Tuesday.

“You try to get them similar, can’t get exact, but you try to get them similar reps, so then Goose will go first on Thursday, Nicco on Saturday,” Brown said after his team’s first spring practice on Tuesday. “I don’t want to sit here and tell you it will be 2-3 cycles through the install period, but we’ll let that go through and then once we get into next week, we’ll get into some team and evaluate how they drive the football.”

After week one, the order will continue and the players will be evaluated in more areas such as completion percentage, scoring, and decision making. Those will be factored in with the other qualities Brown and new offensive coordinator Graham Harrell are looking for in a signal-caller.

All three quarterbacks have different skills and builds, but the one thing they all have in common is lack of collegiate experience. Greene has a slight advantage in that department as he has been with the program the longest but he hasn’t played substantial minutes in a starting role.

While that isn’t necessarily ideal, it does have its positives. As Harrell installs a new offense, he also has the opportunity to mold all three players into the type of QB this program wants. With the training rotation set in place, they will all be able to gain valuable experience and reps throughout the spring which will be critical to their development regardless of who earns the No. 1 spot.

“I like our talent. We are going play this out,” Brown said. “I want to see. I want to give all three of these guys a real big opportunity this sponge and then we will judge where we are at the end of it.”