West Virginia’s RaeQuan Battle swept the Big 12 men’s basketball player and newcomer awards after averaging 29 points in his first two games for the Mountaineers.

The senior guard scored 29 points in each of the games, a one-point loss to Radford and a 10-point win over Toledo. He shot 48.6 percent from the field and 82.6 percent from the free throw line while adding averages of 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals. His 29 points against Radford set a program record for the most by a player in his Mountaineer debut. Battle is pursuing a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree.

Big 12 Players of the Week

Player:

Nov. 13: Ja’Kobe Walter, BU, G, Fr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: Kevin McCullar Jr., KU, G, Gr.

Dec. 4: Emanuel Miller, TCU, F, Sr.

Dec. 11: Arthur Kaluma, K-State, F, Jr.

Dec. 18: Micah Peavy, TCU, G, Sr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.



Newcomer:

Nov. 13: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 20: Hunter Dickinson, KU, C, Sr.

Nov. 27: RayJ Dennis, BU, G, Sr.

Jaylin Sellers, UCF, G, Jr.

Dec. 4: Chance McMillian, TTU, G, Sr.

Dec. 11: Keshon Gilbert, ISU, G, Jr.

Dec. 18: Max Abmas, UT, G, Gr.

Dec. 28: RaeQuan Battle, WVU, G, Sr.