West Virginia will enter Lane Stadium to fight with Virginia Tech for possession of the Black Diamond Trophy on Sept. 22 for the first time since 2004. The Mountaineers are sure to face a raucous Hokie crowd, as the program announced that game will be a sellout.

This sellout means that both of WVU’s nonconference rivalry games will be sold out. The season-opening Backyard Brawl, which kicks off on Sept. 1, was officially declared a sellout on Aug. 5.

WVU and Virginia Tech square off in the Mountaineers’ second Thursday night game of the season. The clash will also be the 28th anniversary of the Hokies’ first-ever Thursday night football game, which was also played against West Virginia.

The Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy was revived in 2021 when the Mountaineers hosted the 15th-ranked Hokies at a sold-out Milan Puskar Stadium. WVU was victorious 27-21 and reclaimed the Black Diamond Trophy for the first time since 2004.

WVU head coach Neal Brown called that win a “defining moment” of his tenure so far and praised the rowdy Mountaineer crowd for making “a difference.”

Kickoff between WVU and Virginia Tech is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.