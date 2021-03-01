Gold and Blue Nation
WVU’s Smith likely to miss remainder of regular season, Big 12 Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU women’s basketball has played without its starting point guard since the second half of the TCU game two weekends ago. It’s unlikely that she’ll return anytime soon. 

Head coach Mike Carey confirmed Monday that junior guard Madisen Smith will miss the remainder of the regular season, as well as the Big 12 tournament, as she recovers from a leg injury. Smith was injured in the third quarter of West Virginia’s 81-78 win over TCU and did not travel with the squad on its recent road trip to Iowa State and Kansas. 

“She definitely won’t be playing in the Big 12 tournament,” Carey said. “She definitely won’t be playing in that, so we’ll have to evaluate her after the Big 12 tournament.” 

Smith, who had appeared in every possible game across three seasons for WVU until missing Wednesday’s loss to Iowa State, averages 8.7 points per game and 35.6 minutes per game. She has also logged 83 assists this season, good for second on the roster. 

The Mountaineers have two more regular season games remaining. They continue a four-game road swing Wednesday against Kansas State, a team they defeated in January. 

