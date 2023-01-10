Following a 3-1 decision over No. 1 Cole Matthews of Pitt, West Virginia University’s Jordan Titus has been selected as the Big 12 Wrestler of the Week.

Wrestling at 141 pounds, Titus ducked under Matthew’s left armpit and delivered a takedown to secure the win and spark the Mountaineers to a 24-11 victory over No. 21 Pitt. Two days earlier, the redshirt freshman posted a 14-2, major decision over Ohio’s Aidan Waszak to lead WVU past Ohio 28-9.

Titus joins Colin Johnston (2014) as the only Mountaineers to collect the honor at 141 pounds. Johnston was the first wrestler to be selected after the University joined the Big 12 in 2013.

The Center Moriches, New York, native also becomes the 14th Big 12 Wrestler of the Week in program history and first since Noah Adams garnered it twice as a sophomore in 2020.

Additionally, he is the first redshirt freshman sporting the Gold and Blue to capture the award, following two-time All-American Zeke Moisey who claimed it as a true freshman in 2015 at 125 pounds.