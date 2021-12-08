Gold and Blue Nation
All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Wyatt Milum earns two Freshman All-American Honors

Gold and Blue Nation

One of WVU's biggest gets of the 2021 class is making national waves

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Neal Brown and OL Milum share a moment of celebration after WVU defeated Iowa State (Photo: Jamie Green)

One of West Virginia football’s brightest young stars has been recognized as one of the best in his class by multiple outlets.

Freshman tackle Wyatt Milum was honored as a Freshman All-American by both The Athletic and On3 after his first season with the Old Gold and Blue. Milum was named to The Athletic’s second team, while he was simply named to On3’s True Freshman All-America team.

Milum, a native of Kenova, West Virginia, appeared in 11 of WVU’s 12 games as a freshman at right tackle. He was one of the top recruits in the country, ranked as the top tackle prospect by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports and a consensus four-star recruit.

“Wyatt Milum was a huge in-state recruiting win for Neal Brown and the Mountaineers,” wrote Charles Power of On3. “West Virginia saw an instant return this season, with Milum manning the right tackle spot as a true freshman.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

WVU Football

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS