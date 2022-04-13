Former WVU tight end Anthony Becht is swapping the commentator’s headset for the coach’s headset as he joins the XFL as a head coach.

The league announced its eight head coaches on Wednesday as it sets the stage for the first season in its third iteration in 2023. Becht was included on the list along with fellow NFL veteran Hines Ward and coaching greats Bob Stoops and Wade Phillips.

“This is yet another huge moment for the XFL. I have experienced first-hand the positive influence and impact that coaches can have on a player’s life, and with our group of smart, accomplished and motivating head coaches, I expect nothing less,” said Dwayne Johnson, an owner of the league. Not only will these coaches be mentors to our players, but they will be a big part of the cities in which we will operate. Stay tuned.”

Becht enters his second coaching position at the professional level after working as the tight ends coach for the San Diego Fleet, a team in the now-defuct AAF. He most recently spent time as the offensive coordinator at Wiregrass Ranch High School, while also doing college football analysis on ESPN.

The Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania native played 40 games in four seasons for the Mountaineers, catching 83 passes for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns from 1996 to 1999. He was voted team MVP in 1999 after his second All-Big East season.

The New York Jets selected Becht in the first round of the 2000 NFL Draft, and he went on to have an 11-year career in the league. He finished his career with 188 catches for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns for five different teams.

The XFL begins its 2023 season in February 2023.