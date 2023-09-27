MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU center Zach Frazier was named one of 201 semifinalists for the 2023 William V. Campbell Trophy.

The Campbell Trophy, colloquially tabbed the Heisman of academics, is awarded annually to an individual who demonstrated the “absolute best in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

Frazier has two Academic All-Big 12 first-team nods to his name, as well as an Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honor as a freshman in 2020. The sport management major has previously made the Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Role and the WVU President’s List with a 4.0 GPA

He was also named a preseason All-American by several different outlets for his on-field play.

Former WVU safety Sean Mahone was a finalist for the award in 2021.