West Virginia University head football coach Neal Brown said postgame that star center Zach Frazier “probably won’t play” in the Mountaineers’ bowl game after sustaining an injury on WVU’s game-winning drive of the 34-31 win over Baylor in Waco Saturday night.

Frazier appeared to suffer a leg injury after helping push Hudson Clement past the first-down marker on the first play of WVU’s final drive. Fighting through the pain, he hobbled off the field without stopping the game for an injury timeout. Brown had burned all three timeouts on Baylor’s previous drive, so a pause for an injury would have produced a 10-second runoff.

“I think that speaks to his intelligence, how tough he is, and he’s a great player,” Brown said.

The Mountaineers went on to score a game-winning, 29-yard touchdown on a pass from Garrett Greene to Jahiem White later in the drive.

Frazier – a junior – recently accepted an invitation to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl, college football’s premier pre-draft all-star game. He also walked at WVU’s Senior Day against Cincinnati last week.

“I’ve had some good players, but I’ve never coached one better,” Brown said.