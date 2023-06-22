MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Fifth-year Verena Zaisberger of the West Virginia University rifle team has been named to the 2022-23 Academic All-America Division I Women’s At-Large First Team, announced by College Sports Communicators (CSC) on Wednesday.

Zaisberger is the seventh Mountaineer in program history to be named to the CSC Academic All-America First Team. She is the second shooter to earn the honor in back-to-back seasons, with Elizabeth Gratz the last to do so in 2017 and 2018.

With Zaisberger’s honor, West Virginia has now seen 12 different shooters earn 25 total CSC, formerly CoSIDA, Academic All-America honors since 1984. Nineteen of those honors have come under Head Coach Jon Hammond’s leadership.

A native of Hohenems, Austria, Zaisberger is one of 10 student-athletes on this year’s Division I First Team to earn a 4.0-grade point average (GPA).

She has filled the record book academically during her career, earning the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award from the Big 12 Conference, a two-time recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 Award, a multiple Academic All-Big 12 and Great American Rifle Conference’s (GARC) Scholar-Athlete Team selection.

Zaisberger received her bachelor’s degree in music and French in May of 2022 and was awarded the 2022 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship from the Big 12. She is currently enrolled in the Master of Sport Management program.

On the range, Zaisberger owns six All-America honors from the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association (CRCA) and has been named to the All-GARC Teams 10 times during her five seasons at West Virginia.