CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A century ago, advocates fought to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, ensuring “equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by and state on account of sex.”

But after all these years, the amendment still hasn’t been enshrined in the Constitution. As Women’s History Month kicks off, we spoke with, ERA Coalition President and CEO, Zakiya Thomas, to discuss the history of the Equal Rights Amendment, and more. For more informtaion on the topic, click HERE.