CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – People in pink will be taking over the Kanawha Boulevard, May 6th, for the Annual ‘Race for the Ribbon.’ The event is put on by the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative and is a huge fundraiser for the organization.

We had the chance to speak with Lauren Gritt ahead of the big day. Gritt was diagnosed with Invasive Ductal Carcinoma in 2022 at the age of 19. She shared her story with us on Good Day at 4. If you’d like to participate in the event, or make a donation, click HERE.