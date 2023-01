CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Many people are looking to make their health a priority in the New Year. In addition to regular screenings, wellness checks, good diet and exercise, experts say it’s important to know about the health factors that may not be under your full control, like genetics.

We spoke with the General Manager of Oncology at Invitae, Jerome Madison, to discuss how genetic testing can guide your long-term well being and the wellbeing of your family.