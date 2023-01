CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There’s a weight problem in America and it isn’t just affecting humans. Would it surprise you to know that more than half of dogs and 60% of cats are classified as clinically overweight, but 90% of pet parents with an overweight pet don’t realize it?

We spoke with Dr. Vernard Hodges and Dr. Terrence Ferguson, stars of stars of Critter Fixers: Country Vets, to get some tips to help us, help our pets, shed some pounds. For more on the Critter Fixers, click HERE.