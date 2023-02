CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Players won’t be the only ones under stress leading up to the big game this weekend. Many fans will also be experiencing anxiety, which can now be tracked thanks to a new super Bowl, ‘anxiety tracker’ app.

We spoke with psychologist and AQ‘s Chief Science Officer Dr. Shaun Nanavati, who explained the features and how the tech can provide info during the game and beyond. For more information, click HERE.