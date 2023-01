CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Is your company protecting you from cyber attacks? Do you think you could dodge a scam? According to a new Press Reset – State of Security Preparedness, 2023 study released by Ivanti, 97% of leaders and security professionals report that their organization is as prepared or more prepared to defend against a cybersecurity attack than they were a year ago.

But, as Ivanti CEO, Jeff Abbott explains, not everyone is prepared for a data breach.