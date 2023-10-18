CHARLESTON, WV(WOWK) – In a world where celebrations often mark unions and milestones, Joryn Jenkins, a trial attorney with 40+ years of courtroom experience, now in private practice at Open Palm in Tampa, FL, explains the unconventional idea: the concept of Divorce Parties.

Embracing the idea that every ending marks the start of a new chapter, Jenkins believes divorce parties can offer a fresh perspective on a difficult life event and serve as a symbol of newfound hope, personal growth, and resilience.

