CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For those yearning to break free from the confines of corporate America, the journey can be overwhelming and intimidating. Small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs find guidance in Tony DiSilvestro, a seasoned entrepreneur who has founded over 31 businesses and employed over 450 individuals. He shared with us valuable insights to empower viewers on their entrepreneurial journey.

DiSilvestro, a veteran in navigating the intricate paths of entrepreneurship, addressed the common fears that hold individuals back from taking the leap. He asserted that individuals coming from corporate backgrounds are, in fact, well-equipped to become successful entrepreneurs. Having experienced the complexities of corporate America, from system management to delegation and marketing, they possess the skills needed for success. The initial intimidation, according to DiSilvestro, stems from the realization that, as an entrepreneur, one must take on every aspect of the business independently.

DiSilvestro highlights the different levels of communication in the entrepreneurial world compared to corporate environments. He emphasized the value of personal connections and the opportunity for employees to engage directly with business owners. Small businesses, he noted, provide a platform for employees to be more than just numbers, fostering meaningful relationships and creating a rewarding work environment.

Perhaps his book, ‘The Business Scaling Blueprint: Building a Foundation to Grow Your Brand,’ could help convince a novice entrepreneur to cast fears aside, and take that plunge!

