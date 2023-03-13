CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – On-site daycare is uncommon in the workplace, but new government incentives and companies eager to attract and retain talent, could soon make that benefit more common. The Biden administration outlined a novel provision in its $53 billion plan to revitalize the U.S. semiconductor industry.

We spoke with Natalie Boyle, a national thought leader on childcare and the CEO and Founder of Mommies In Need, to get a better idea of the benefits of offering daycare at the office and how you can make your voice heard, if the service isn’t available to you.