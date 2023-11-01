KANAWHA COUNTY, (WOWK) – In the heart of the Appalachian region, legends of Bigfoot have captivated the imaginations of many. Two dedicated paranormal enthusiasts, Joe Perdue and Ron Lanham with Wild and Weird WV, have spent countless hours investigating the paranormal and working to uncover the truth behind the elusive Bigfoot. We had the chance to sit down with the two, in the heart of Kanawha State Forest, to get their perspective on the enduring mystery of this cryptid.

The duo has spent years exploring the terrain of the Appalachian Mountains, where numerous sightings of the creature have been reported. They emphasize the importance of maintaining a scientific approach to their investigations, using state-of-the-art equipment, to collect data from these remote areas. Their efforts have yielded some intriguing findings, including footprints, unusual vocalizations, and thermal imagery that suggests the presence of a large, unidentified creature.

For more on the paranormal topics that Perdue and Lanham investigate and discuss, check them out at Wild and Weird WV and on their Youtube channel.