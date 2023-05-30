CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A bicycle shop on Charleston’s West Side has a new location!

Elk City Cycles and Skate Shop opened their brand new storefront this morning along Tennessee Avenue in Charleston. This is a bigger location than their original spot, which was also on the West Side.

The new location has all types of rides from kids bikes and mountain bikes to electric bikes! You can even stop by for repairs if you get a flat tire or just need a tune up.

The “skate” part of the business is also expanding in the old Base Camp Printing company with over a hundred boards and apparel.

“The cycling community and the skateboard community both has been very supportive of the shop,” said owner Brandon Kline. “And I mean, we’re just incredibly thankful for that, and we love all our customers. It’s like your friends coming in, you known, to talk to you and you work on their bike, and it’s just a good time.”

Both shops will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.