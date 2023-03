CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After news broke of 2 Americans being violently abducted and found dead in Mexico, we spoke with Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Bruce Hermann, host of ‘NipTalk,’ to address the dangerous of traveling abroad, for more affordable plastic surgery options.

A relative of one of the victims said, they went to the country, so one of them could get a tummy tuck. They were reportedly caught in the crossfire of rival cartel groups.