BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A local health facility is in the running for being one of the most beautiful in the country.

Nestled in an Appalachian paradise, sits the recently renovated Boone Memorial Hospital, offering the community with access to top of the line health care and services. BMH is in the top 10 in Soliant’s Most Beautiful Hospitals contest. You can vote as many times as you’d like.

The winning hospital will receive $5,000. We spoke with BMH’s Chief External Affairs Officer, Ray Harrell, who says the money would be used to continue providing quality health care services to the community.

The winner will be announced August 2nd. For more information, click HERE.