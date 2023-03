CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Grab your green garb and head to the capitol city! Charleston’s Celtic Calling Gathering is taking over downtown. The festival is from March 1st to the 5th and features events celebrating Celtic arts, music and tradition.

To get an idea of what guests can expect at this year’s event, we spoke with the founder, Chris Higgins on Good Day at 4. For more on the Celtic Calling Gathering, click HERE.