CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Fans of distance runs, exploring and cool tech, would appreciate the plans in store for the Charleston Distance Run. The 5k run/walk is being added to a virtual race library by Kinomap, to allow people access to races and locations across the globe.

As Gary McNamee explains, the hope is that the public will line the race route, to give virtual users the same experience as the lead runner. Even so, the technology is providing people everywhere with a way to enjoy the beauty of the Mountain State, from the comfort of their own device or machine.

The 2023 Charleston Distance Run will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 2nd, 2023. For more information on the race route, click HERE.