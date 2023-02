CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Kate Boytek, is a home-grown country musician, with a sound as smooth as her style. With roots in classic country, this Logan County native is the real deal.

Boytek is continuing to make an impact in her home state, as she’s now officially an Ambassador for the City of Charleston, WV. The singer-songwriter will be shooting her first music video for her new song “Anywhere” using the city as the backdrop this spring. For more on the artist, click HERE.