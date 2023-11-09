LOGAN, WV (WOWK) – As the holiday season approaches, Chief Logan State Park is gearing up for its annual “Christmas in the Park” event, which promises to be a winter wonderland for the entire family. Running from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Eve, this festive extravaganza is a highlight of the season for organizers and community members alike!

The event was founded by the late Tom Tomblin in 1994 and has become something locals look forward to year after year. His wife Jackie and son Tim, as well as countless volunteers, have been tirelessly working to continue making the event a truly magical experience for all.

One of this year’s most anticipated activities, is the “Reindeer Dash 5K” through the lights! It’s a collaboration between Logan Regional Medical Center and Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

This year’s “Christmas in the Park” at Chief Logan State Park, promises to be an unforgettable experience. To join the community in celebrating the most wonderful time of year, click HERE!