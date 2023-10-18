CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A night filled with enchantment and romance, is coming to Charleston!

The Charleston Light Opera Guild is set to perform the classic fairy tale “Cinderella.” The production promises to cast a spell on audiences, young and old alike. We spoke with Cedrick Farmer, who plays the role of “Prince Topher,” who shared his excitement and insights into what promises to be a magical experience.

The Guild’s rendition features a dedicated and talented cast and dazzling costumes. The show is set for October 27-29 & November 3-5.

The Light Opera Guild is known for delivering unforgettable performances, and “Cinderella” promises to be no exception. The production not only offers a night of enchantment but also reinforces the importance of love, kindness, and the belief in dreams.

For more information on the production and ticket information, click Charleston Light Opera Guild.